POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 1.9 %

PNT stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNT. Raymond James boosted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

