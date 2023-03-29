POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 1.9 %
PNT stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on PNT. Raymond James boosted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
