POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $705.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Amundi purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.