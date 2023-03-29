POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 64,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 560,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

PNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.14.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

