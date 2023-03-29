Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Shares of PBL opened at C$22.00 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$15.77 and a 12-month high of C$28.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The stock has a market cap of C$592.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PBL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.