PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.90

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 1335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.83 million, a P/E ratio of -148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

