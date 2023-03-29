Prairiewood Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for 2.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.78%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

