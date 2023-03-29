Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

