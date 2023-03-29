Prairiewood Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,620 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.