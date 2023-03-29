Prairiewood Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.60. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.