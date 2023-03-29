Prairiewood Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 0.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.17 and a 200-day moving average of $303.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

