Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 14,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,229. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $825.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 248,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

