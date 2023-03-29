Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.26 and a 200-day moving average of $358.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.