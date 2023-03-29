Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 952,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,110,000 after buying an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.02. 691,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,806. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

