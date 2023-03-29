Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

