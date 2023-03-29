Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,868 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,868 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

