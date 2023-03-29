Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 634,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

