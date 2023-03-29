Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. 283,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,023. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.