Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 253,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

