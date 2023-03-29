ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. 26,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $834.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

