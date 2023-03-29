ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Lifted by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 13.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. 326,572 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

