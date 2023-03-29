ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $14.94

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.48. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 3,730,142 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 211,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 170,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

