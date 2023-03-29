ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.00 ($10.75) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.10 ($7.63) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 0.7 %

ETR:PSM opened at €8.95 ($9.62) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of €12.22 ($13.14). The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

