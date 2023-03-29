Proton (XPR) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Get Proton alerts:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 15,157,745,410 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

