Psychemedics Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:PMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Psychemedics Co. ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

