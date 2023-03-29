PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Short Interest Update

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,800 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 1,385,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PTT Global Chemical Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get PTT Global Chemical Public alerts:

PTT Global Chemical Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGCPF remained flat at $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. PTT Global Chemical Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Global Chemical Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Global Chemical Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.