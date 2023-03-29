PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $27.31

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $28.32. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 274 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

