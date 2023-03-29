PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC remained flat at $27.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PureTech Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

