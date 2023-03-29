PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $102.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.