PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $100.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

NYSE:PVH opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of PVH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

