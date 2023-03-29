Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Pyxis Oncology

In other Pyxis Oncology news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 42.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on PYXS shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,293,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,706. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

