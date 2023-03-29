Qtum 1-Day Volume Reaches $47.57 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00011183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $332.17 million and approximately $47.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.61 or 0.06322788 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,594,180 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.