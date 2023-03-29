Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,030 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.14. 34,033,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,425,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

