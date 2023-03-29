Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,114,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,535. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

