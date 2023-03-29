Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.35. 225,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,796. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.48. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.