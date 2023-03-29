Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises about 1.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 480,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

