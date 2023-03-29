Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acushnet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,083. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

