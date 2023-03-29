Quantum Private Wealth LLC Invests $416,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 102.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,114 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 18.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 61,077 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.87) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

