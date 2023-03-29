Quantum Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.92. 2,731,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

