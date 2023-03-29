Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.34. The company had a trading volume of 88,278,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,253,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average of $192.09. The company has a market cap of $605.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

