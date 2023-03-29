Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 263 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,978. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

