Quantum Private Wealth LLC Takes $330,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in LCI Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LCII shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

LCII stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. 85,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,495. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

