Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Quartix Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

QTX stock opened at GBX 252.25 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Quartix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($4.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,602.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

