Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Quartix Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %
QTX stock opened at GBX 252.25 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Quartix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($4.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,602.00 and a beta of 0.81.
About Quartix Technologies
