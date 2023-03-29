QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Volume of $238.05

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.90 million and $238.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018224 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00204637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,367.15 or 1.00022526 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018634 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $524.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

