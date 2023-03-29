Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

NASDAQ QRTEB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

