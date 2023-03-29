Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $62.96 million and $2.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

