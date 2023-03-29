Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Trading Down 14.2%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) shares fell 14.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.48. 1,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raiffeisen Bank International from €15.40 ($16.56) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

