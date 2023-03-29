Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 157,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,869. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $288,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.