Raul J. Fernandez Sells 740 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

