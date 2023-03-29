Raymond James Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday.

CPG traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,079. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

