Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 336,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,595. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5,415.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

